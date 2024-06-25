18-year-old girl alleges sexual assault by friend

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old girl from Sangam Vihar was forcibly sexually assaulted and impregnated by an older friend, the victim was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Sangam Vihar Police.

According to the Police, the case came to light on Tuesday, when the Safdarjung Hospital informed the police about the girl’s admission.

She was brought to the hospital by her mother for the termination of a four-month pregnancy.

Upon investigation, the girl disclosed that she had been friends with the accused for the past one and a half years.

She alleged that the boy forced her into physical relationships in January 2023 and January 2024 within the jurisdiction of the Mehrauli

Police Station. The victim’s statement was recorded following counseling sessions conducted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Investigating

Officer (IO).

A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered based on the statement of the victim.

The girl has accused a boy of forcing her into a physical relationship on two occasions.

During these sessions, The traumatised victim could only reveal the name of the alleged perpetrator, who is older than her. The police have registered a case and further investigations are underway to gather more evidence and identify the accused.

The authorities are also focusing on corroborating the victim’s account with forensic and medical evidence.