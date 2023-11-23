18-year-old choked and stabbed to death during robbery

Police have apprehended a juvenile who allegedly killed a youth during a robbery in northeast Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome area, they said.

“On Tuesday, a PCR call was received at around 11.15 pm that a youth, aged around 18 years, was stabbed to death by a minor in a bid to rob him in Janta Mazdoor colony in Welcome area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

“The victim was rushed to a hospital but he

was declared brought dead,” he said.

The accused choked the victim who fell unconscious. He then stabbed him multiple times before taking away Rs 350 from him, the official said.

Efforts are underway to identify the victim and CCTV camera footage from the area are being scanned while an FSL team has visited the crime scene, the official said.