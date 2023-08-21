18-year-old arrested for doing bike stunts

New Delhi: Delhi Police have apprehended a group of stunt bikers responsible for performing dangerous stunts on the streets of Delhi and sharing videos of their feats on social media platforms.



The daring acts included high-risk maneuvers on public roads, officials informed on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Vichitra Veer stated that the incident came to light when a video depicting two bikers executing perilous stunts on a black and yellow bike, conspicuously without a number plate, went viral on various social media channels.

Responding swiftly, the police registered a case under sections 279/336 IPC and 192/194D M V Act at the Rajouri Garden Police Station.

Taking charge of the investigation, a dedicated team was formed, led by SHO Rajouri Garden, Inspector Suman Kumar. The team meticulously combed through approximately 1,000 social media platforms to trace the source of the video, Veer said.

Later, the team identified an Instagram account with the handle “Delhi Takeovers” as the platform from which the viral stunt video had originated. Further technical surveillance revealed that Anmol Singh Sethi (18) a resident of Chand Nagar, Vishnu Garden, Tilak Nagar, Delhi, was the operator of this account, the official confirmed.

Subsequently, on Saturday, the police apprehended Anmol Singh Sethi. During interrogation, Sethi confessed to performing dangerous stunts on roads throughout Delhi. His motive, it appears, was to gain popularity on social media platforms by uploading videos of his reckless acts.

Notably, Sethi strategically chose spots near police booths and pickets, evidently aiming to amplify his online presence, DCP Vichitra Veer said.

The Delhi Police’s decisive action against Sethi is intended to serve as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to undertake such hazardous activities that put lives at risk.

Anmol Singh Sethi, the alleged leader of the stunt bikers’ gang, has been charged under relevant sections of the law, further investigation is under process, Veer added.