18-year-old apprehended for insulting saffron flag

New Delhi: A young man was apprehended for allegedly insulting a saffron flag placed near a mosque in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar, police said on Friday.



The incident took place on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered against Falz Alam (18) for disrespecting the flag near the mosque Moula Baksh situated at B-Block, Ashok Nagar, a video of which went viral on social media.

“Alam was booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) at the Jyoti Nagar police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

He said the alleged role of two minors in making the video of the incident is also being probed.