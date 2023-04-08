18 held for using Chinese loan app to defraud people

New Delhi: The cyber unit of North district police busted a gang of fraudsters in connection with the cases of extorting victims by sending them obscene nude videos, said Delhi police on Friday.



Police nabbed 18 people who were running a Chinese loan fraud call centre in the guise of a finance company, they said. The arrested accused have been identified as Renu, Manisha Maurya, Pooja Kumari, Vivek Pani, Manisha, Satendra Yadav, Neha, Komal, Aman Gupta, and Mohit Kumar. They are residents of Delhi and Sonipat, Haryana.

Police have seized 54 computer systems, 19 mobile phones, two internet routers, and one server for multiple SIM card operators on multiple systems.

DCP North district Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a complaint from a person who alleged that a woman called him and threatened that his daughter had taken a loan of Rs 3,500. She asked him to submit the amount through a link, otherwise his daughter’s nude photo would go viral. Thereafter, someone edited his daughter’s photo with an obscene nude photo with her mobile number and sent it to the complainant’s WhatsApp number. Also obscene words like “XXXXX one night only Rs 3000” was written on that picture.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Police Station Cyber North, and a team led by Inspector Pawan Tomar under the supervision of Additional DCP Rashmi Sharma and ACP Dharmendra Kumar was constituted to work out the case, the official mentioned.

“During the investigation, our team continuously monitored suspicious mobile numbers with detailed technical analysis of call detail records and money trail, and the alleged number was traced to Sangam Vihar. After this, the team raided the Sangam Vihar area and apprehended one Renu, who revealed that she works in a call centre at East of Kailash, Delhi. As per the information provided by her, the team raided where a proper call centre was running with 50 people,” DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

“On questioning of the employees, it was found that half the employees were working for major finance companies, and in their guise, other employees were working on Chinese loan fraud apps. A total of 18 people working on the app were detained and interrogated. Amit is a resident of Sarita Vihar and is the team leader. However, main accused Mohsin and his accomplices are still absconding. Raids are being conducted to arrest them,” DCP said.