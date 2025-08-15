18 Delhi Police officers to be awarded medals for their service on I-DAY

NEW DELHI: Eighteen Delhi Police officers and personnel will be honoured on Independence Day, with three receiving the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and 15 the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Awardees for Distinguished Service are Special CP (EOW) Garima Bhatnagar, DGP Chandigarh Dr Sagar Preet Hooda and SI Satender Yadav.

Bhatnagar, a 1994 AGMUT officer, led tech-driven policing reforms and served with the UN Police Division.

Hooda, 1997 AGMUT, initiated the “Parivartan” programme and managed G20 and farmers’ protest security. Yadav, in the force since 1995, helped neutralise terrorists and joined the Batla House encounter.