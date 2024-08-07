18 children rescued from child labour in Bhajanpura: Cops

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have rescued eighteen children from child labour in a jute bag manufacturing and printing factory in North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura area and arrested nine employers.



An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police from Bhajanpura Police Station about the child labour racket.

According to the police, the operation was carried out on Monday, coordinating with the SDM of Seelampur, the Department of Labour, the Revenue Department, and NGO Sahyog- Care For You.

The children, aged 11 to 17, were discovered working in deplorable conditions. They hail from the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand. Following the rescue, they underwent medical examinations to ensure their health and well-being.

Legal actions have been initiated against nine individuals responsible for employing the children. An FIR was registered under sections 75/79 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and sections 3/14 of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act at the Bhajanpura Police Station.

The accused from Gamri Village—Aslat, Rajkumar, Vicky, Pintu, Sarvesh, Aehsan, Satender, Ansari, and Sahil Dabas—face severe penalties for child labor violations. Authorities acted on a tip-off, with a joint team from SDM/Seelampur, the Revenue and Labour Departments, NGO Sahyog, and local police conducting a raid.

Children found working in hazardous conditions will be presented to the Child Welfare Committee in Delhi for rehabilitation.