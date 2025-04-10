177 political postings revoked by BJP govt

New Delhi: In a sweeping move to reverse political appointments made by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime, the newly-formed BJP government in Delhi has annulled 177 nominations to various boards, commissions, and advisory bodies. The decision affects appointments across 17 institutions, including high-profile entities such as the Delhi Jal Board, the Haj Committee, and cultural academies like the Hindi and Urdu Academies.

According to an official statement, the annulled appointments were made by the AAP-led government in 2024 and were largely viewed as politically motivated. These positions had been filled with party functionaries, former legislators, and close associates of AAP leaders. “These appointments served more as political rewards rather than administrative necessities,” a senior official in the current government said.

Among the key revocations, AAP MLA Pawan Rana has been removed as Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, with MLA Vinay Mishra losing his post as Vice Chairman. Preeti Tomar, wife of AAP leader Jitendra Tomar, was also removed from her position on the same board. The shake-up also impacts the Delhi Haj Committee, where former AAP MLAs Abdul Rahman and Haji Yunus were nominated members.

In the cultural sphere, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh’s role as vice chairman of the Punjabi Academy and former MLA Ajesh Yadav’s chairmanship of the Agriculture Marketing Board have been revoked. These reversals mark a significant administrative reset by the BJP government.

