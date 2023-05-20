1,721 industrial units have been converted into PNG, says Rai

New Delhi: Thirty three teams of DPCC and DSIIDC have been constituted for continuous inspection of industrial units in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said after a review meeting on Friday held at Delhi Secretariat regarding industrial pollution.



Rai further said that 141 patrolling teams of 472 personnel during day time and 108 patrolling teams of 397 personnel during night time from 3 departments have been deployed all over Delhi to monitor dumping of industrial waste and 1,721 registered industrial units of Delhi have been converted into PNG. Officers of DPCC, Environment Department, DSIIDC, Revenue, MCD, DDA etc were also present in the meeting.

Throwing light on the meeting, Rai said, “In order to address the issue of pollution during the summer season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a summer action plan consisting of 14 focus points on May 1.

“The Summer Action Plan has instigated efforts to enhance air quality in Delhi by initiating the monitoring of industrial pollution and its waste management. Under the Industrial Pollution Campaign, it has been decided to deploy 141 patrolling teams of 472 personnel during the day and 108 patrolling teams of 397 personnel at night to monitor the dumping of industrial waste in the whole of Delhi.

“Along with this, 33 teams of DPCC and DSIIDC have been deployed for continuous inspection of industrial units. The teams will oversee all industrial units in Delhi and implement immediate measures to curb pollution. Periodic reports will be submitted to the Environment Department based on their findings. The DPCC team has been instructed to take strict actions against any violation of environmental regulations by industrial units.”

Rai also added, “Along with this, 1,721 registered industrial units of Delhi have been converted into PNG. Any industrial unit that violates environmental regulations will face severe and appropriate repercussions from the relevant authorities.”