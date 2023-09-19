1,720 health projects to be completed by 2024: Mayor

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi promised that by March 2024, all 1,720 projects aimed towards improving the health infrastructure of the city will be completed after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received Rs 117 crore from the Delhi government, on Monday.



The 1,720 projects are already underway in 7 major MCD hospitals, dispensaries, primary healthcare centres and maternity centres, with the help of funds from the Delhi Government under Capital and Revenue heads. The former is worth Rs 54 crore and will be used for 451 projects, while the latter is an additional Rs 63 crore for 1,269 projects, out of which 80 per cent has already been designated.

‘Hindu Rao Hospital, which is one of the largest hospitals in MCD catering to all income groups, is set to undergo minor repair work and improvements with the funds received under the Capital head. This includes essential repairs to various blocks, maintenance work, water line repairs, electrical work and repairs to the list and AC plant,’ she said.

‘Further, civil and electrical work is scheduled for the North Delhi Medical College,’ mentioned the Mayor, adding that anaesthesia workstation, ventilators for the cardiology department and a laser system for plastic surgery will also be introduced there.

Similar repair and maintenance work is expected to be undertaken at Swami Dayanand Hospital, especially focusing on the ICU and emergency wards. Along with that, Rajan Babu TB Hospital, will have a new administration block constructed within the hospital premises and its restroom facilities will be improved.

The Mayor also announced a new maternity centre in the Madipur area which is expected to be operational by November 2023. Building repairs, civil and electrical work will also be witnessed at primary healthcare centres at Qutub Garh, Lalkuan, Sadar Bazaar and Jwalapuri.

Maja Gujri Hospital will see new surgical and OT instruments and an operation microscope facility, while funds will be allotted to Kasturba Hospital to procure an ultrasound machine, O2 monitor for the paediatric department, an automatic OT table and remote operated beds, and ambulance facilities, mentioned the Mayor.

“MCD is committed to improving healthcare facilities and services in Delhi, ensuring that every resident, regardless of their economic status, has access to high-quality healthcare services and facilities”, she said.