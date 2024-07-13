170 Pakistani Hindu families could lose homes in Majnu Ka Tila demolition drive

New delhi: Dayal Das, a 49-year-old Pakistani Hindu man, breaks down after the DDA issued a public notice regarding a demolition drive in Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila — his home of the last nine years.

A few months earlier in May this year, he was celebrating after his three children were granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Now, the fear of losing their home — a tin-shed house with limited amenities — has brought despair to Das’s family.

The fate of Das and scores of Pakistani Hindu families are tied to the DDA’s decision to carry out a demolition drive on Saturday and Sunday.

“I requested the authorities on the behalf of 170 families staying here to provide us with permanent shelter before carrying out the demolition drive. We have nowhere to go and earn our livelihood,” Das said.

Das, who runs a small kiosk that sells chips, has a family of nine, comprising his wife, elderly parents and children. He has been asked to move to a temporary shelter before the demolition exercise.

According to a public notice released by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on July 13 and 14, the organisation will undertake a demolition drive against encroachment in the Yamuna flood plain, south of the Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara. People who have migrated from Pakistan have set up their homes in the area.

Meera, 40, has been living in Majnu Ka Tila for the last 12 years. “My family is huge and we will be on the road if we are evacuated from here,” she says.

Eighteen-year-old Ramkali, who teaches students from the area, however, is adamant that they are not going to shift anywhere. Das says they will protest if they are forcefully moved to other locations.

Krishna Mal, who recently got the Indian citizenship, and was looking forward to a life of dignity. He had moved to India from Pakistan in 2013.

Mal, in his 30s, studied homeopathy in Pakistan before shifting to India.

“Without a citizenship, I was not allowed to practice homeopathy in India. But recently after receiving the citizenship, I have some hope to work and earn,” he says.

“My parents are in Pakistan. I will only shift if the government provides my family with all the facilities because my children are still in school and will face difficulty in continuing their studies if they have to shift,” Mal says.

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, some refugees living in Majnu Ka Tila were granted citizenship under the CAA.