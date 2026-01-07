17-yr-old dies after assault by group of minors in Trilokpuri

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old Class XI student died after being allegedly assaulted by a group of juveniles in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area following a verbal altercation, police said.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 5. The victim, identified as Mohit, son of Gyan Singh and a resident of Indra Camp, lost consciousness at the spot and was rushed to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of January 6 while undergoing treatment.

Police said a medico-legal intimation was received at around 7:25 pm from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital regarding an unconscious boy with a history of physical assault. Mohit was later referred to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him unfit to give a statement.

An eyewitness told investigators that Mohit had an ongoing dispute with one of the juveniles in the locality, which escalated into a confrontation near Trilokpuri. The teenager was allegedly surrounded and repeatedly beaten with fists and kicks, even after he fell to the ground. The eyewitness who tried to intervene was also assaulted.

Following Mohit’s death, an FIR was registered at Mayur Vihar police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All six juveniles involved have been apprehended. Their identities have been withheld as they are children in conflict with law. A post-mortem examination is awaited, and further investigation is underway.