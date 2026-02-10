17-yr-old boy dies by suicide

Noida: A 17-year-old Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a high-rise housing society in Noida’s Sector 168 on Saturday, shortly after returning from school, police said.



The incident occurred at Sunworld Arista Society under the jurisdiction of the Expressway police station. The deceased, identified as Aryan, was a student of Amity International School, Saket (M Block), Delhi, and lived with his family on the 10th floor of the society.

According to police, Aryan had appeared for a practical examination earlier in the day and returned home around 1 pm. Instead of entering his own tower, he went to Tower No. 10. CCTV footage showed him taking a lift to the upper floors and making a victory sign before heading towards the terrace. Police suspect he jumped from the 32nd floor, as his school bag was later found on the rooftop. He died on the spot.

Police rushed Aryan to hospital where he was declared dead. No note was found, but messages to his mother suggested academic stress. His father returned from abroad; he is survived by his parents and elder sister.