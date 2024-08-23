17-year-old girl dies after fall from rooftop

NEW DELHI: A tragic incident unfolded in the Dabri Extension area of Sagarpur on the evening of Wednesday when a 17-year-old girl fell from the roof of her home and later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased was identified as Sania (17) daughter of Zeeshan resident of Dabri Extension, Sagarpur.

According to the police, the fall occurred at around 7:12 pm, prompting an immediate response from the local police station, Sagarpur, following a PCR call. The victim Sania was reportedly fetching clothes from a rope in the balcony when she slipped and fell. Despite being rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, she was declared brought dead on arrival.

The young girl lived with her parents, a younger brother Arman (15) and a 4-year-old sister, Jannat. The family originally hails from Sonipat, Haryana.

The police have stated that no foul play is suspected in Sania’s death, which her family believes was a tragic accident. Sania was undergoing mental health treatment at Rajjat Mastisk and Manorog Centre in Panipat, adding complexity to the investigation. A crime team has inspected the scene and collected evidence, with a postmortem scheduled for today to provide more details. The incident has shocked the local community, and proceedings under Section 194 BNSS are underway. The investigation aims to thoroughly examine all factors, and authorities are urging residents to take precautions to ensure rooftop and balcony safety.