17-year-old girl alleges being raped twice by friend at his S Delhi house

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped twice by a 22-year-old man at his house in South Delhi’s Tigri area, the police said on Tuesday.



The incident reportedly took place on March 11 and 21 at the accused’s residence, the police said.

According to police on May 22, they received a complaint at Tigri police station from a girl, a resident of Delhi’s Chanakyapuri who alleged that a man namely Pradeep, a resident of JJ colony, Tigri, Delhi sexually assaulted her at his house.

The girl in her complaint alleged that on April 14, 2021, she met Pradeep near Bapu Dham petrol pump and then they became friends. Subsequently, in 2023 on March 11, Pradeep called her on her mobile phone and asked her to meet him at his residence.

When the complainant reached there, the accused sexually assaulted her and threatened her so that she does not disclose his act to anyone, she alleged.

Ten days later on March 21, he again sexually assaulted her.

As per the contents of the complaint, we have registered a case of rape under section 376 IPC & 6 POCSO Act at Tigri police station and investigation is underway.