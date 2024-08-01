17-year-old apprehended for kidnapping & murdering toddler in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old juvenile has been apprehended by the Delhi Police for kidnapping and murder of a 1-year-old child under supernatural influence. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Anand Parbat Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Ayush (1) resident of Transit Camp, Anand Parbat, Delhi.

According to the Police reports, on July 21, a kidnapping case was registered at Anand Parbat Police Station.

The complainant reported that his 1-year-old son, Ayush, had been kidnapped from Transit Camp Anand Parbat on July 20, around 8 pm. Tragically, the next morning, the child’s body was discovered in a toilet at the Transit Camp. The child was pronounced dead at RML Hospital, prompting the registration of FIR under various sections for kidnapping and murder.

A dedicated team of the Delhi Police led by Inspector Subhash Chandra and supervised by ACP Patel Nagar, was formed to solve the case. The team meticulously reviewed CCTV footage.

On July 26, the team identified a juvenile suspect through CCTV analysis. They tracked his movements and apprehended him at Zakhira Flyover around 9 pm. The suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing that he was under a ‘supernatural influence.’ The victim’s bangles were recovered based on

his confession.