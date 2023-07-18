163 dengue, 54 malaria cases reported in city from January 1-July 15

New Delhi: Over 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national Capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a municipal report released on Monday.

The report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday, however, said there is a possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital this year due to flooding in several areas, adding that directions have been issued to departments concerned to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the Yamuna waters.

According to the MCD report, 163 cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 15. The number of cases reported in first half of July stood at 41; 40 in June; and 23 in May.

For the same period (January 1-July 15), the number of cases of dengue reported in Delhi in 2022 stood at 158; and 40 in 2021; 28 in 2020; 32 in 2019; and 43 in 2018.

The MCD, in a statement, on Monday said it has carried out fogging and spraying of insecticides in flood relief camps to prevent vector-borne diseases.

The public health department of the corporation pasted 700 stickers and displayed 37 banners to make people aware about these diseases. The department also distributed 1,000 ORS (oral rehydration solutions) packets and 160 bottles of chlorine to ensure availability of clean drinking water in these camps. Along with this, the department also checked the availability of free chlorine in water tankers of the DJB to ensure supply of safe and clean drinking water, it added.

The existing helpline — 1031 — used during the COVID-19 pandemic will now be

utilised to facilitate dengue treatment.