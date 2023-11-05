162 four-wheelers fined for violating GRAP III restrictions

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Department’s enforcement teams have fined 162 cars and SUVs for violating GRAP III restrictions imposed in view of hazardous levels of air pollution prevailing in the city, officials said on Saturday.



The owners of these vehicles have been slapped with Rs 20,000 fine each for the violations under MV Act, they said.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage III restrictions, which include a ban on operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers, were imposed in Delhi-NCR. As part of drive, enforcement teams are being deployed in shifts, with focus on 13 pollution hotspots - Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla, Punjabi Bagh, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka, Mayapuri and Anand Vihar.

As many as 84 teams for enforcement of restrictions related to four wheelers and 30 for two-wheelers are working in shifts.