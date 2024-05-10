162 candidates in fray for May 25 LS polls in Delhi

New Delhi: A total of 162 candidates are in fray for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi with the maximum contesting from North East Delhi constituency, according to official data.

May 9 was the last date of withdrawal of nominations. The nomination process had kicked off on April 29 and went on till May 6.

According to data shared by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, 17 candidates are contesting from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which is the least across the seven constituencies. There are 28 candidates in fray from North East Delhi.

There are 25, 20 and 26 candidates in contention from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, and Northwest Delhi constituencies.