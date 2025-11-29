16-yr-old stabbed to death; three minors apprehended

New delhi: A 16-year-old son of an NDPL employee was stabbed to death over a petty dispute in Delhi’s Karala village on Wednesday, with the Delhi Police later apprehending all three juveniles allegedly involved.

Police were alerted via a PCR call to the Kanjhawala Police Station and soon after received information from Aggarsain Hospital in Rohini about the arrival of a critically injured boy who was declared brought dead. He had sustained stab wounds to the abdomen and thigh.

Officers inspected the crime scene at Mata Chowk wali Gali, where bloodstains on the road indicated the spot of the assault. During the enquiry, police recorded the statement of the victim’s 16-year-old cousin, an eyewitness.

The cousin said he rushed to the site with his friend Armaan after hearing about a quarrel involving the deceased. On arrival, they found S and his friend DP engaged in a heated dispute with three juveniles.

According to the eyewitness, the confrontation escalated and a 15-year-old allegedly grabbed a knife from another boy and stabbed the victim before all three fled.

Based on the statements and evidence, an FIR was registered on November 27 under Sections 103(1)/3(5). Two juveniles were apprehended by the Kanjhawala police, and the third was detained by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The victim, a Class 11 student at a private school in Karala, lived with his NDPL employee father and homemaker mother. His cousin, who witnessed the attack, attends the same school, while Armaan works as a DJ operator.

Police said further investigation is under way to establish the exact motive behind the fatal quarrel.