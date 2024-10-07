16-yr-old Pritish Singh wins 24th DDA L-G’s Golf Cup Tournament

New Delhi: The 24th DDA Lt. Governor’s Golf Cup Tournament, held at the Qutab Golf Course, has set a record as the largest golf tournament in India, with over 1,200 participants. Taking place over two weekends from September 27 to October 6, 2024, the tournament concluded with the victory by 16-year-old Pritish Singh Karayat.

The Lt. Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, congratulated him and expressed confidence in his future success on the international stage. Karayat, who started his golf journey in 2016 under the Indian Golf Union, has quickly risen through the ranks to become one of India’s top junior golfers, with aspirations of turning professional.

The tournament attracted notable figures, including cricket legend Kapil Dev, and showcased a competitive spirit across categories. In the ladies’ division, Sonavi Kacker took the top prize, while Raju

Saxena emerged victorious in the caddies’ tournament. The awards were presented by Sangita Saxena.

L-G also praised the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for organising such a large-scale event, highlighting its role in promoting sports in the

capital. He urged citizens to embrace sports as a vital part of their lives.

The Qutab Golf Course, recognized as India’s first public golf course, remains popular due to its affordability and accessibility. The DDA said in its statement that it is also working on various sports facilities, including Centres of Excellence for sports like wrestling, boxing, and aquatics, as well as a new public golf course set to open in Dwarka by the end of this year, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure in Delhi.