16-yr-old driver hits elderly in Rohini

NEW DELHI:A 72-year-old man was injured after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a minor in Delhi’s Rohini, police said Monday.

The incident took place near a cafe around 5.30 pm, following which a PCR call was received at KNK Police Station, they said.

Police said a car, reportedly driven by a 16-year-old boy with another teenager in the passenger seat. He struck the Deveder’s scooter.

The injured, identified as Devender, was taken to BSA Hospital where his is said to be in a stable condition.

Police have initiated legal action based on Devender’s statement and are

investigating further.