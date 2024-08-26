16-yr-old boy kills father in a fit of rage

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was apprehended here on Sunday for allegedly killing his father in a fit of rage, police said. Police said the boy allegedly smashed a plastic pipe on his father’s head when the man was beating his wife in Delhi’s Rohini, resulting in his death.

On Sunday at 10:58 am, Aman Vihar police received a call about a murder. The man’s body is preserved for postmortem. Initial investigation revealed the deceased often beat his wife and children under the influence of alcohol. During a quarrel that morning, the man’s son intervened and struck him on the head.