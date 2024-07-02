16-yr-old apprehended for strangling, setting girl on fire

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police have apprehended a 16-year-old minor boy for burning a 9-year-old girl to death while attempting to commit theft in her house in Sector-10 on Monday.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Dhankot Police Station. According to the Police, The call reported the murder of a young girl in a private society located in Sector-107, Gurugram.

Upon receiving the information, the Dhankot police post and the Rajendra Park police station team promptly arrived at the scene. They discovered a horrifying sight, a 9-year-old girl burned to death on a bed.

Recognising the gravity of the incident, the police immediately alerted higher authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

Responding to the call, Karan Goyal, DCP (West), and Naveen Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Udyog Vihar, arrived at the crime scene. They coordinated with forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams, crime scene investigators, and fingerprint experts to meticulously inspect the location.

The girl’s mother provided a written complaint detailing the events leading up to the discovery. She stated that around 10:00 am on the same day, she had returned to her flat from a friend’s flat in the same society, accompanied by her son.

She found the iron gate of her flat closed but the wooden door open.

Inside, she saw the boy from her friend’s flat and detected a burning smell. Alarmed, she called neighbors and a fireman, who managed to open the flat’s gate from the prayer room.

Inside, they found her 9-year-old daughter burned to death in the bedroom. The complainant alleged that the boy from the same society had strangled her daughter with a scarf and then set her body on fire to destroy evidence.

Following the mother’s complaint, a case was registered at the Rajendra Park police station under sections related to murder in the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The girl’s body was sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

In a swift response, the police arrested the 16-year-old juvenile from Sector-107, Gurugram, who was identified as the perpetrator of the heinous crime. Initial investigations revealed that the accused had attempted to steal some jewellery, which led to the tragic incident.