16-year-old’s suicide at Rajendra Metro stn sparks protest at school

New Delhi: Two days after a Class 10 student died by suicide at Rajendra Place Metro Station, a group of parents, neighbours and family friends staged a protest outside St Columba’s School in Lutyens’ Delhi, alleging sustained mental harassment by several teachers.

Police on Wednesday (November 19) registered an FIR against unknown persons under sections 107 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) (common intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

The boy’s father, in his complaint, alleged that four teachers, including the school principal, had subjected his son to intense mental distress. He said classmates told him that one teacher had repeatedly threatened to call his parents and issue a transfer certificate, while another had allegedly pushed the boy.

Four staff members of St Columba’s School—including the headmistress for Classes IV–X, the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10, and two teachers—have now been placed under temporary suspension the FIR was registered.

A Delhi Education Department committee is examining the matter. The student’s father called the suspension “only temporary” and demanded the arrest of those named in the FIR.

According to the FIR, the student slipped and fell during his dramatics class on Tuesday (November 18), after which a teacher mocked him, reportedly saying he was “overacting” and that his crying would make “no difference”.

Among his belongings, officers found a suicide note in which he apologised to his family and added, “What can I say, the teachers of my school are like this.” Protest leader Satish Jadav, a family friend, said the alleged harassment had intensified over the past two months. He added that the boy had begged his parents to change his school, but they had asked him to wait until Class 10 ended.

The parents, who were in Maharashtra for the mother’s surgery at the time, are awaiting the arrival of their son’s body in Sangli for

the last rites.

Other parents echoed concerns about favouritism and humiliation. One mother of a former student said her son’s debating achievements had been ignored, leaving him withdrawn and traumatised.

A 2024 graduate, Umar, however, felt the teachers were strict but not abusive, noting they mostly threatened to call parents.

In contrast, another former student, Christian Robert, who left in Class 11, said weaker performers were routinely belittled, separated from peers, and compared unfavourably.

A teacher had once told him she “pitied” his parents for having a son like him, he alleged.

Family members of the deceased said they had been unaware of the extent of his distress. His aunt said he had even informed counsellors that he was contemplating suicide, but the family was never alerted.

His sister said he was talented in dance and theatre and had recently won a competition, yet the school “refused to give him the certificate”.

A senior police officer confirmed that the suicide note named teachers and sought strict action.

Friends said the harassment had begun in Class 8, and one recalled the boy expressing that he wanted to be “the next Shah Rukh Khan of St Columba’s” shortly before being mocked in class. A parent who shared an auto with him as he fled the school said he appeared deeply distressed and had red eyes, warning her not to admit her own child there.