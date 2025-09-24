16-year-old killed as e-rickshaw overturns

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old schoolgirl died and two others were injured after an e-rickshaw overturned at Paharganj Chowk on September 22, allegedly due to rash driving. The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. directly in front of Paharganj police station. The e-rickshaw was carrying three school-going girls and an adult passenger, Mohammad Zahid. According to police, the driver, Dilip (46), a resident of Motia Khan, was driving at high speed, jumped a red light, and lost control, causing the vehicle to topple.

All four passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the 16-year-old girl was declared brought dead. The other two girls sustained injuries, while Zahid suffered a leg injury. Zahid, who later became the complainant, told police that the driver had ignored repeated warnings to slow down and continued driving recklessly despite the presence of schoolchildren.

Members of the public apprehended Dilip at the spot and handed him over to the police. He was formally arrested, and the offending e-rickshaw was seized. Police registered a case under sections 281, 125(a), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. mpost