16 malaria, 59 dengue cases reported in city so far this year: MCD

NEW DELHI: Delhi has reported 16 malaria, 59 dengue and two chikungunya cases so far this year, according to a civic report.

No deaths have been recorded due to any of the three diseases, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in its weekly report for the period ending April 4.

According to the report, malaria cases have declined from 26 during the corresponding period last year to 16 this year.

One fresh malaria case was reported last week. Dengue and chikungunya cases have also remained sporadic, officials said, noting that the numbers are being closely tracked as part of routine surveillance.

The civic agency compiles weekly data across areas under MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment and railways to monitor the spread of vector-borne diseases in the capital. mpost