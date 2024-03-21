16 km in 18 mins: Delhi Police transport cadaveric liver from IGIA to Dwarka hosp

The Delhi Traffic Police orchestrated the successful transportation of a cadaveric liver through a dedicated green corridor on Tuesday. This accomplishment highlights the efficient coordination and swift response of the involved authorities in ensuring the timely delivery of life-saving organs.

Through a collaborative effort involving healthcare institutions, law enforcement agencies, and transportation authorities, the cadaveric liver was transported with the utmost urgency from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to the Akash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi.

A green corridor stretching approximately 16 kms was carefully planned, with about 35 traffic personnel stationed along the corridor to ensure the swift and seamless transportation of the ambulance carrying the vital organ. The designated distance was covered in just 18 minutes, ensuring the safe arrival of the organ at its destination, confirmed DCP Traffic New Delhi Prashant Gautam.

This strategic initiative aimed at minimizing transit delays, thereby optimising the viability of the organ for transplantation. By prioritising the transportation of vital medical supplies such as organs for transplantation, the

Delhi Traffic Police has once again demonstrated their crucial role in supporting healthcare initiatives and preserving human lives.