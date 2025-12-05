1,500 kg spurious ‘desi ghee’ seized during raid in Alipur

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted a large-scale spurious ‘desi ghee’ manufacturing unit in Alipur area and seized 1,500 kg of fake clarified butter along with 55 litres of synthetic essence used to prepare it, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on specific information on Tuesday, a team of the Outernorth district raided the premises of Bansal Agro Food Industries in Kheda Kalan, he said. “The factory was involved in manufacturing and packaging fake desi ghee under multiple popular brand names in order to supply it across Delhi and neighbouring states,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) V Hareshwar Swami in a statement said.

He said the officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) were roped in after the initial tip-off. A joint team conducted the raid following due legal procedures under the new law.

“During the search, the team found large quantities of ready-for-distribution spurious ghee in tins, cartons and packets. Samples were also seized by FSSAI for laboratory examination,” the DCP said.

The police said the unit was being operated by Gyanendra Singh, a resident of Burari, who has allegedly been involved in manufacturing fake desi ghee since 1995 and shifted his operation to the current premises in 2014.

“Singh used to distribute the product in the national capital and adjoining states. The total seizure includes 50 tins (15 litres each), 10 cartons of containing 30 packets (500 ml) per carton, nine cartons (1 litre), two tins of another brand (15 litres each), 21 tins of (15 litres each), eight tins of (15 litres each) and 11 plastic cans of 5 litres each of many different brands containing synthetic essence,” he added.

An FIR has been registered and a probe into the matter has been launched. The raid was carried out under the

supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) Vijay Singh.