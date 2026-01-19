150 years of Vande Mataram celebrated at Shivaji College

NEW DELHI: Shivaji College of the University of Delhi on Tuesday organised a special programme to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, India’s national song, celebrating its enduring legacy of patriotism, cultural pride and national unity.

According to details shared by the University of Delhi and Shivaji College, the campus event brought together students, faculty members and invited guests to reflect on the historical and emotional significance of Vande Mataram, which played a pivotal role during India’s freedom movement.

The programme featured the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, followed by formal proceedings attended by senior academicians and college officials. Speakers highlighted the continuing relevance of the national song in contemporary times, noting its power to inspire a shared sense of identity and unity across generations.

Cultural performances highlighted collective heritage and national pride, with students actively participating to promote India’s traditions. The University of Delhi said such initiatives foster patriotism, constitutional values, and social cohesion, while commemorating 150 years of Vande Mataram encourages meaningful engagement with history beyond textbooks.