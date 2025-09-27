150 dialysis machines added to Delhi hosps

New Delhi: Delhi’s healthcare infrastructure received a significant boost with the installation of 150 new dialysis machines across six government hospitals under the ongoing Sewa Pakhwada 2025. With this, daily dialysis capacity has expanded to more than 1,500 patients, Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Friday.

Burari Hospital received the largest share with 55 units, followed by 45 at Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, 25 at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, and additional machines at Dr. BSA, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial, and Jag Pravesh Chandra hospitals. Alongside, the government’s Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar campaign has reached over 9.3 lakh people through 1,558 health camps, including 5.6 lakh women. Screenings included TB detection for 18,530 women, while nutrition kits were distributed at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. Dr. Singh said the initiatives reflect Delhi’s commitment to “accessible, equitable, and preventive healthcare,” urging women to benefit from free check-ups and consultations.