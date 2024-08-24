15-year-old dies on waterlogged road in Chanakya Puri area

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy died on a waterlogged road in central Delhi’s Chanakya Puri area following heavy rains in parts of the city on Friday, police said. The reason behind the death is unclear as police had initially said the boy had drowned, while civic officials claimed that he was hit by a car.



Police had initially said the boy drowned after he accidentally ventured into deep waters while playing with his friends.

However, an NDMC official said the boy was hit by a car. “According to our information, it was not a case of drowning. The place where the incident happened was not submerged,” the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official said.

Police later said they are suspecting that the boy somehow got stuck under the wheels of a car that was parked on the roadside. By the time people pulled him out, he had lost consciousness.

The deceased, Sourabh, lived with his family at the Vivekanand Camp in the area, police said. The incident occurred on a waterlogged road near the British School, they said.

The victim’s friends informed his family members, who immediately reached the spot, pulled him out of the water and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, an

official said.

Some residents suspect that the boy died after being hit by another car during the rain.

A video shows Sourabh receiving CPR from commuters before being pronounced dead at the hospital. The 9th-grade student was playing on the road during the rain when he was reportedly hit by a car or got trapped under one.

Sourabh’s family, including his laborer parents and siblings, is heartbroken, especially as they had previously lost their eldest son in a road accident.

Sourabh’s sister Preeti mentioned that they are unsure how the incident occurred.

His father, Kallu, is still waiting for the police to release the CCTV footage and provide details about the incident.

The police are investigating by reviewing CCTV footage, taking statements from witnesses and the car owner, and have completed the postmortem examination.