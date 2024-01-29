15-month-old child drowns in bucket of water in Faridabad

Faridabad: A 15-month-old child drowned in a bucket of water in the bathroom of a house in Faridabad, said police.

The child was watching cartoons on TV with other children at home and later his body was found in the bucket.

According to police, Raman, a resident of Indira Colony said that his 15-month-old nephew Ayush was sitting in front of the TV with other children at home on Saturday late evening. His grandparents were in their room while his mother was busy in the kitchen when Ayush suddenly left others and went to the bathroom.

When the family members went to the bathroom searching for the child, he was found with his head plunged in

a bucket of water. They immediately took Ayush out and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said police.

Police handed over the body to the family after postmortem on Sunday.