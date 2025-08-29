15 Delhi ITIs to be revamped under Rs 170-crore plan: Min

New Delhi: Delhi is set to transform fifteen government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into technology-rich Centres of Excellence under a Rs 170-crore hub-and-spoke modernisation programme, announced by minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during the Regional Conference of Skill Ministers in Chandigarh.

“This upgrade is Delhi’s pledge to turn every hand into a skilled hand, every skilled hand into an entrepreneur,” Sirsa said, highlighting the government’s commitment to future-ready vocational education. The programme aligns with the Union Government’s Rs.60,000 crore National Scheme for ITI Upgradation and will be co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank to bring outcome-linked funding and industry-managed governance to Delhi’s vocational network.

The initiative will see ITI Pusa, ITI Shahdara, and ITI Mangolpuri act as hub institutes, mentoring twelve spoke ITIs across the city. New curriculum modules will include Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Electric Vehicle maintenance, and Green Energy technologies. Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) co-owned by the GNCTD and anchor-industry partners will manage infrastructure, placements, and real-time integration with the Skill India Digital Hub.

Sirsa lauded the efforts of Higher Education minister Ashish Sood, saying, “Previous governments deliberately delayed central government’s welfare schemes, due to which the people of Delhi threw them out of power and trusted the Modi Model of Governance.” He added, “By integrating EV, AI, Robotics and Green Energy modules into ITI curriculum, we are creating the launchpad for our youth to make Delhi and Bharat future-ready.”

Existing initiatives include Centres of Excellence in Industrial Automation at ITI Dheerpur, 1,883 trainees in PMKVY-4.0 Skill Hubs, and 2,122 placements through

the Model Career Centre at BTC Pusa.

Looking ahead, the government plans apprenticeship-enabled degree programmes at DSEU and DTU, quarterly Apprenticeship Melas with stipends for women and persons with disabilities, mobile skilling vans with VR and solar

technology, and Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cells in each hub ITI. Sirsa emphasised, “Delhi’s Skill Roadmap

2.0 is designed as an open-source blueprint. Any state can copy, customise, and empower its youth.”

This ambitious plan aims to position Delhi as a national leader in vocational education and skill-based entrepreneurship, preparing students for the demands of a modern, technology-driven economy.