149 buildings install anti-smog guns ahead of Nov 29 deadline

New Delhi: A total of 149 buildings across Delhi have installed anti-smog guns ahead of the November 29 deadline, officials said on Tuesday.

These include offices, hotels, commercial complexes, mixed-use properties, malls, hospitals and other government and private establishments. According to an environment department official, the initial assessment had identified 149 buildings that required anti-smog guns. Following a fresh survey, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) extended the mandate to over 500 buildings.

“As of now, 149 buildings have installed anti-smog guns, and installation work is underway across multiple commercial zones in the MCD area. This includes government and private hospitals, office buildings, malls, court complexes, commercial properties and hotels,” the official stated.

In the New Delhi Municipal Council area, the anti-smog gun mandate applies to over 20 buildings. Only seven installations have been completed there so far, officials said.

Civic agencies are submitting daily compliance reports to Delhi Pollution Control Committee, which is monitoring the progress of installation.

The official said the government will review action against non-compliant buildings after November 29, the deadline for installation.

On September 11, the Delhi government ordered that all G+5 (ground floor and five upper floors) and above commercial buildings and those with a built-up area greater than 3,000 square metres must install anti-smog guns.

Residential homes were exempt. Buildings need anti-smog guns based on size, starting with three for 10,000 sq m, operating year-round

except monsoon.