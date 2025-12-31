1,469 personnel deployed, hundreds nabbed in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have launched a major security and preventive drive ahead of New Year’s Eve 2026, deploying 1,469 personnel across key locations to ensure peaceful celebrations.

In the past 48 hours, police arrested 697 individuals under various provisions of the BNSS and bound down 1,252 people under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Another 146 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 as part of a district-wide crackdown on potential law and order violators.

Senior officers are overseeing the arrangements on the ground, with two companies of outside forces supplementing local deployment. The security plan is multi-layered and surveillance-driven, focusing on hotels, restaurants, pubs, clubs, malls, and other high-footfall areas expected to witness heavy crowds.

Nightlife hubs including Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hari Nagar, Janakpuri, and Punjabi Bagh are under special monitoring. Elevated pickets, barricades, and nakabandi have been established at strategic points, supported by motorcycle and scooty patrols, Emergency Response Vehicles, and intensified foot patrolling to ensure rapid response. An anti-drunk driving campaign is also underway, with strict checks to ensure establishments adhere to operating hours, noise regulations, and music restrictions. Legal action is being taken against violators, with continuous field inspections.

The deployment includes 39 inspectors, 296 SIs and ASIs, and 1,126 head constables and constables, supervised by six ACPs and an Additional DCP. Across 23 major gathering points, 36 motorcycle patrols, 12 Emergency Response Vehicles, and 72 pickets and checkpoints have been positioned.

Officials said the aim of the preventive action and strong deployment is to deter antisocial activity and maintain a safe environment as the city welcomes the New Year. Police have urged the public to celebrate responsibly, follow traffic and safety norms, and report any suspicious activity immediately. The West District Police affirmed they remain fully alert and committed to maintaining public order.