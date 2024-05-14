143 toilets have been constructed for transgenders in Delhi, govt tells HC

wNew Delhi: The Delhi government has informed the high court here that 143 toilets have been constructed in the national capital for exclusive use by transgender persons.

Delhi govt’s social welfare department, in a status report, told a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora that 223 toilets are under construction and the work for 30 more is yet to begin. The government also said there are 1,584 toilets meant for persons with disabilities that are designated for the use of transgender persons.

The Delhi High Court took on record the government’s January status report and closed the proceedings in a PIL filed by Jasmine Kaur Chhabra, seeking direction for constructing separate washrooms for the third gender on the ground that their absence makes transgender population prone to sexual assault and harassment.

“Making the respondents bound by the statement and undertaking given in the status report and action taken reports, the present writ petition is closed,” the bench said.

During the hearing, advocate Rupinder Pal Singh, representing petitioner Kaur, submitted that he has no objection to the PIL being closed.

He said that the Delhi government is bound by the undertaking and statements given in the status report and action taken reports.