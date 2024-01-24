14,000 personnel to guard R-Day parade





On Wednesday, Delhi Police officials announced the deployment of approximately 14,000 security personnel in and around Kartavya Path for the Republic Parade on January 26.

To ensure the safety of the anticipated 77,000 invitees at Kartavya Path, extensive arrangements have been made, as disclosed during a press conference at the Delhi Police headquarters. Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak highlighted the implementation of professional, robust, and flawless security measures throughout Delhi for Republic Day. Pathak said the security, traffic and district units together are working at the real time coordination with the central security agencies for January 26 celebrations.

He said about 14,000 security personnel with focussed roles and responsibilities will be deployed at the main operational area of the Kartavya Path.

Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, morchas, anti-sabotage check and SWAT teams will be deployed at the specific strategic locations at Kartavya Path and all around the Delhi, Pathak said.

Pathak said the Delhi Police is prepared in professional readiness manner to avert any emergency situation.

On the question of number of CCTVs, Pathak said the exact number of cameras cannot be shared but with the use of the best technology our camera and foot soldiers will keep an eye at every corner of the venue.

He said the Delhi Police has prepared to tackle the aerial threats also.

The police has ensured that peace prevails in Delhi’s “vulnerable” areas following Monday’s consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Pathak said, adding peace is being maintained in the border areas with the help of interstate coordination.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Madhup Tiwari said at least 77,000 invitees are expected at the parade.

“We have divided the New Delhi district, where the parade will take place, into 28 zones to ensure security. Each zone is headed by the DCP or additional DCP level officers,” Tiwari said.

Missing persons booths, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and separate facilitation booths where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up, he added.

Tiwari also requested the people to reach the venue on time and cooperate with the security personnel during the thorough checking that will take place.

On the question of checking of shoes at the entry point, Tiwari said “frisking” will take place.

Tiwari further said the force is on high-alert to keep a tab in the areas of high footfall and the bordering areas of Delhi.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) HGS Dhaliwal said the border of Delhi will be sealed from 10 pm on January 25 and the entry of the heavy vehicles will be restricted.

As diversions will be put in place since January 26 morning, the traffic will be affected in many parts of the city, he said. Dhaliwal requested the people coming to see the Republic Day parade to use the park and ride facility and maximum public transport to reach the venue.