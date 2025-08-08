1,400 kg stolen copper cables recovered as Delhi Police bust cable theft gang; five held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a gang involved in the systematic theft of underground copper cables from telecom service providers, including MTNL and Airtel. The breakthrough came after an anonymous tip-off led investigators to the syndicate.

Five key suspects have been arrested: Sameer, Amit (a truck driver), Shakeel, and Amzad—all residents of Loni, Ghaziabad—and Arif, from Najafgarh, Delhi. The police recovered approximately 1,400 kilograms of stolen copper wire, along with a truck and a JCB machine used to carry out the thefts. The operation was led by Inspector Vijay Pal Dahiya and supervised by ACP Girish Kaushik. Based on patterns from earlier cases, the team identified that the thefts typically took place in the early hours using heavy machinery.

On the morning of July 28, while patrolling in the C.R. Park area, officers noticed suspicious digging. As police approached, several men fled, but Amit and Sameer were apprehended. The two initially claimed to be MTNL contractors, but further questioning and verification by an MTNL official revealed the truth.

A case was registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under Sections 303(1)(2), 317(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP).

Further arrests were made on August 2, with Arif—identified as the receiver of the stolen wire—along with Shakeel and Amzad being taken into custody. Records show that both Arif and Shakeel had prior arrests in Bhiwani, Haryana, for similar offences.

Police say the gang had been operating for over two years, largely from Loni, Ghaziabad. Further investigations are ongoing to trace remaining members of the network.