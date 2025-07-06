1,400 health workers appointed in Delhi govt hospitals; Ayushman vans flagged off

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday handed over appointment letters to 1,388 nursing officers and 41 paramedical staff, and flagged off Ayushman Bharat registration vans aimed at expanding access to health schemes for vulnerable communities in the capital.

The event was attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh, and other senior ministers.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said the city's "double-engine government" had managed to fill health sector vacancies that had remained unaddressed for nearly 15 years, and that too, within 100 days of the new administration taking charge.

"This is not just a recruitment drive, it is a mission to revive Delhi's broken health recruitment system," Nadda said. "The appointment letters being distributed today are not mere job offers, but symbols of national service. Nurses and healthcare workers are messengers of God on Earth."

In her address, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticised the previous government, and alleged that it had allowed Delhi's health infrastructure to deteriorate significantly.

She pointed out that at one point, there were just 0.42 hospital beds available per 1,000 people, and diagnostic equipment across government hospitals were severely limited.

"The so-called Mohalla Clinics lacked basic infrastructure and monitoring. In contrast, our government is establishing 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the city -- 100 are already ready and 34 have been inaugurated," she said.

Highlighting her government's progress, Gupta said that over 4 lakh citizens in Delhi have already been registered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, including more than 2 lakh senior citizens.

"We approved Ayushman Bharat in our very first cabinet meeting, and the results are already visible. So far, over 2,200 patients have received free treatment in empanelled hospitals. Currently, 108 hospitals in Delhi are onboard under the scheme, and this number continues to grow," she said.

She also noted that, for the first time, every Delhi hospital now has its own dedicated medical superintendent. "Earlier, one medical superintendent was responsible for multiple hospitals, which affected the quality of services," she added.

Speaking on the status of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Gupta said that although Rs 1,700 crore had been provided by the Central government to the previous administration over five years for their construction, the funds were left unutilised.

"Now, it is my responsibility to ensure that all the 1,150 Arogya Mandirs are completed in the remaining months. So far, 34 have been inaugurated, and several more will follow this month. We plan to add 100 Arogya Mandirs every month and aim to complete all the 1,150 by March next year," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, addressing the newly appointed staff, said that their contribution would be crucial in strengthening the city's healthcare system.

"These nurses and health workers will become the backbone of a new, robust healthcare structure in the capital," he said.

Additionally, in his address, Nadda also said India's health sector had seen transformative changes in the last decade.

"Maternal and child health indicators have improved significantly, and we have expanded medical education with 20 operational AIIMS, 780 medical colleges, and over 1.18 lakh medical seats," he said.

"Our focus now is on preventive healthcare and accessibility, and initiatives like Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are pivotal in delivering quality care at the grassroots," he added.