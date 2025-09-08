14-year-old boy drowns in Yamuna while fishing near Shastri Park

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old boy tragically drowned near Shastri Park in northeast Delhi while fishing with friends. According to police, he slipped into the Yamuna and was swept away by the strong current. A call reporting the incident reached Shastri Park police station on Friday evening, prompting a joint rescue operation involving police personnel and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The team managed to pull the boy from the water and immediately rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body was later taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem and handed over to the family. Police said the boy could not swim and fell while attempting to balance near the riverbank. A case has been

registered, and investigations are ongoing.