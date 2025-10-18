14 teams deployed across Noida to monitor GRAP compliance

Noida: With Delhi-NCR’s air quality slipping into the ‘Poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed immediate implementation of Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Acting promptly, the Noida Authority has begun enforcement measures to curb pollution levels across the region. On Friday, 14 teams from the Noida Authority were deployed across 20 locations including various sectors and villages to monitor compliance with GRAP guidelines. The teams also carried out awareness drives regarding adherence to construction and environmental norms under GRAP and NGT directives.

“To control dust pollution, major roads and entry points into Noida were sprayed with water using 20 tankers and 10 mounted anti-smog guns, covering 120 km. The Health Department has deployed 14 mechanical sweeping

machines to clean 340 km of roads. Additionally, five tankers have been assigned for washing central verges and watering plants,” a senior Noida Authority officer said.