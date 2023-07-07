14 street dogs kept confined in GK flat rescued

New Delhi: Fourteen street dogs were rescued Thursday from a flat in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area where they were confined in a miserable condition by a woman, police said. A woman, resident of GK-I, had been keeping 15 to 16 street dogs inside her flat without proper nutrition, care and protection for the last two to three years, they said.



Their waste was littered outside her flat and the entire staircase. The common hygiene of the surrounding area was also very pathetic, they said.

On the complaint of VK Sinha, a case was registered and an investigation was carried out.

During the investigation, the site was visited and the alleged woman was repeatedly requested to hand over the dogs to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) teams for their treatment, but she was not cooperating, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said.

It was also observed that the health and living situation of the woman was also not proper as she lived there without electricity. The dogs, too, were not properly fed, the DCP said.

A search warrant was issued from the court and the woman was again requested to hand over the dogs to the SPCA team for their treatment, but she did not comply, police said.

Thereafter, a joint meeting of Delhi Police, MCD and SPCA was held and a rescue operation was fixed for Thursday, they said.