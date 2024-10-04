‘14 Nigerians deported’

NEW DELHI: In a continued crackdown on illegal immigrants, the Dwarka District’s Delhi Police deported 14 foreign nationals in September for overstaying in India without valid visas.



The deportations were part of an intensified operation led by various police units, including the local police stations and the Anti-Narcotics squad.

The detained individuals, all Nigerian nationals, were apprehended in different parts of the district by the teams from Uttam Nagar Police Station (4 individuals), Mohan Garden Police Station (1 individual), and the Anti-Narcotics Unit (9 individuals).

The foreign nationals were found either residing or roaming in Dwarka without valid documentation. They were subsequently sent to a detention center following orders from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Dwarka District, as part of a broader effort to monitor and control the presence of illegal immigrants in the area.

These individuals were apprehended after intelligence gathering by various units of the Dwarka police, who have been actively tracking foreigners illegally staying in the region.

The 14 Nigerian nationals identified and deported were Amechi Paul Chimaobi, Eric Okechukwu Okpom, Nonso Godwin Llobah, Kingsley Uchenna Chimkalifa, Bobby Ugochukwu Okafor, Isaac Daniel, Moussa Doumbia, Christian Lawrence, Chimaobi James Igwe, Nwabuchi Chukwuma, Peter Chukwu Nnamdi, Obinna Kennet Ofuji, Chibujor James Emeka, and Jude Madubuka.

Officials stated that foreign nationals overstaying without valid visas are a concern as they put strain on local resources and can sometimes be involved in criminal activities.

The district police have emphasized that such operations will continue in order to ensure compliance with immigration laws and maintain law and order in the region.