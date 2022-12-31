14 new Covid cases in city

New Delhi: Delhi logged 14 fresh vid cases with a positivity rate of 0.34 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No Covid-related fatality has been reported, it said.

The national Capital had logged nine COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent.

Delhi reported 11 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent. The city recorded 13 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent.

The national Capital had reported 16 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, while it logged seven cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent.

On Tuesday, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.