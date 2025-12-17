14 murders in 15 days; minors’ involvement concerning: Cops

New Delhi: At least 14 people were murdered across the national capital in the first 15 days this month, with police investigations revealing the involvement of at least 17 minors in the killings, officials said on Tuesday.

The victims included a woman and a minor, and the incidents were reported from multiple parts of the city, including Rohini, east Delhi, Shahdara, southeast Delhi and north Delhi, they said.

“The cases span a wide range of motives, from financial disputes and robberies to sudden flare-ups over petty issues that escalated into fatal violence,” a senior police officer said.

According to police data, several murders stemmed from snatching attempts that turned fatal, robberies in which the victims resisted, disputes arising out of personal relationships, and neighbourhood quarrels, including arguments over the cleanliness of surroundings.

In one case, minors allegedly acted in revenge after being forced into extortion or theft by older associates, a senior police officer said.

“There is no single pattern. Many of the incidents appear to be impulsive acts triggered by anger or provocation rather than premeditated crimes,” the officer added.

Police said that, except for one incident in northeast Delhi on December 15 in which two brothers were shot dead, all the other killings were the result of stabbing with sharp-edged weapons, primarily knives.

“The most commonly used weapon was a knife, largely because it is easily accessible and does not attract attention at the time of procurement,” another police official said.

The profile of the victims cut across socio-economic lines, ranging from auto-rickshaw drivers and daily-wage workers to a first-year law student. The list of victims also included the wife of a temple priest, police said.

Officers described the involvement of minors as a matter of serious concern, noting that at least 17 juveniles were found involved in the killings, either as principal accused or as accomplices.

“In several cases, the juveniles were not merely present but played an active role in the assault, including inflicting fatal injuries,” he said.

Investigators said some minors were allegedly drawn into violent crimes by older offenders, while others acted impulsively during disputes that escalated rapidly.

He also pointed out that under the existing juvenile justice framework, minors are not subjected to the same punitive measures as adult offenders.

“This sometimes emboldens criminals to involve minors, knowing they face relatively less severe legal consequences compared to adults,” an officer said, while stressing that the law prioritises reform over punishment.

Easy access to sharp weapons, lack of supervision, substance abuse and exposure to violent behaviour were identified as common factors, highlighting the need for coordinated intervention involving families, schools, community policing and juvenile justice authorities, police said. The 84-year-old NC patron has been questioned by the ED in the case several times, the last in October 2020 at Srinagar.