14 Delhi govt school students selected for vocational training in Germany

New Delhi: Fourteen students from Delhi government schools have been selected to pursue vocational education and training in Germany under the APAL Project 2025, an international initiative led by the Federal Employment Agency (BA) of Germany.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood felicitated the selected students during a special ceremony held at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, and the CM lauded the students for their hard work and determination. She called their success a reflection of the government's continued efforts to provide equal educational opportunities, especially to those from economically weaker backgrounds.

"These children have proved that with grit and dedication, dreams can be realised even with limited resources. Their achievement represents our vision of offering world-class education and global exposure to all students," Gupta said.

The APAL Project (Ausbildung Programm für Auszubildende in Deutschland) is a flagship programme launched by Germany's Federal Employment Agency.

Under this initiative, selected students will travel to Germany for three to 3.5 years to receive dual vocational training, which combines classroom education with hands-on industrial experience.

Speaking at the event, Education Minister Sood said, "This exchange programme between the Delhi government and the German government focuses on skill development and employability. These 14 students will undergo training in Germany, after which they are expected to secure placements in relevant fields."

Sood added that this initiative marks a significant step in the Delhi Government's efforts to align with national goals like 'Skill India', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.