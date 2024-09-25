14 convicts likely to get premature release

New Delhi: Delhi Home minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday recommended the premature release of 14 convicts from the prisons.



The Delhi government, in a statement, said a proposal regarding the recommendations has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for his final approval after Sentence Review Board (SRB) meeting held on February 23. The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General (Prison), Principal Secretary (Law), Principal District Judge, Special Commissioner of Police, and Director of Social Welfare, the statement said.

According to the statement, Gahlot said, “The SRB carefully evaluated each case on its individual merits,

balancing the principles of justice and rehabilitation.”

The recommendation to release these individuals

early reflects our commitment to reintegrating reformed individuals into society and reducing the burden on the prison system, the minister said.

He further stated, “We believe in offering a second chance to those who have demonstrated genuine remorse and improvement during their incarceration.”

During the meeting, the SRB reviewed a total of 92 cases, of which 14 were recommended for premature release, the government said in the statement.

The proposal had been submitted to Lt Governor for approval but it was returned for sending it through the chief minister. On Tuesday, the proposal was sent to the chief minister for onward transmission to L-G for his approval, it added.