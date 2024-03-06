14 agendas cleared in NDMC’s last meeting before LS polls

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday held its council meeting where 14 agendas out of 15, including those related to mid-day meal, water and pollution, were passed, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said this meeting was the last before the Lok Sabha polls. “Through ‘Har ghar jal yojana’, the water supply will be provided to every cluster households in the NDMC area. The council has also sanctioned the budget of Rs 52.79 crore for collecting, transporting and dumping of C&D waste in the area,” Chahal said.

The NDMC is also going to establish a kitchen through which around 7,000 to 8,000 school kids would get mid-day meal.

In the meeting, a budget of Rs 169.57 crore has also been sanctioned for the high-tech cleaning of Kushak drain,

he said.