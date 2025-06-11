134 illegal B’deshi migrants nabbed in South Delhi in five months

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has apprehended 134 Bangladeshi nationals, including 38 women and 43 minors in 14 different drives in about five months in south Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out between December 27, 2024 and June 10 which resulted in the identification and deportation of 134 Bangladeshi nationals who were found living illegally in various parts of South Delhi, he said. “Teams from the South district carried out rigorous verification in vulnerable pockets, including checks of Aadhaar and voter ID cards. These operations were part of a broader strategy to monitor entry points used by undocumented foreign nationals,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Several cases were registered under relevant sections of the BNS, Foreigner Act, Arms Act, and Aadhaar Act. Arrests were made from areas under multiple police stations including Sangam Vihar, Fatehpur Beri, Lodhi Colony, and Maidan Garhi. The officer added that in Sangam Vihar, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in a case. In Fatehpur Beri, two were apprehended in a case, while Lodhi Colony police arrested eight people in another case. One Bangladeshi national was held with illegal arms under the Arms Act in Maidan Garhi.